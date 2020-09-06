This is not our agreement with Buhari ― Zamfara residents lament escalation of foodstuff prices

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah – Gusau

Zamfara state residents have lamented the increase in foodstuff prices saying; “this is not our agreement with Buhari before we voted him into power in 2015”.

The rate at which prices of foodstuffs continue to escalate in the country is now attracting serious attention, while also noting that the federal government has failed to establish a well-coordinated price control agency to regulate prices of foodstuffs in the country.

An intensive investigation by Vanguard correspondent revealed that a bag of foreign rice in Zamfara state is now being sold at the price of N29,000 while the same bag is being sold at the price of N30,000 in Sokoto state.

According to a trader operating at Tudu Wada market, the market behaviour has totally changed considering the increase of foodstuffs in Zamfara state.

“It is very obvious that Zamfara state is a rural state where almost everybody in the state depends entirely on the…