UNICEF partners Ministry of Defence on schools’ safety, security

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said it had begun a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Defence on schools’ safety and security.

The global humanitarian organization explained that the partnership called “UNICEF & Save The Children” was aimed at committing the ministry to ensure that it handles the children and schools “in a manner that their security is ensured.”

“We are looking for ways in which issues concerning school safety and security can be mainstreamed into their strategic document”, Judith Giwa-Amu, UNICEF Education Officer responsible for Education in Emergencies Coordination at National Level, told newsmen in Abuja, at an event held ahead of the commemoration of the 2020 International Day For the protection of Education.

The partnership, Giwa-Amu further explained, was,” For them (Ministry of Defence) to be able to handle the children , the school in a manner that their security is ensured .”

“There is…