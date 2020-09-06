Water Resources Bill: NASS owe Nigerians duty to avert catastrophy

By Harris Emmanuel

Elder statesman and former member of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Anietie Okon, has lent his voice to the controversy surrounding the contentious National Water Resources Bill, warning that Nigeria will be doomed if the National Assembly passes the bill.

According to him, the onus lies on the National Assembly to jettison the “evil” document and save the nation of the impending catastrophe, describing it as a deliberate attempt at recolonizing the country by the Fulani hegemony and oligarchs.

Okon, a former Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said “Buhari is trying to get the bill by stealth and that’s the lowest form this government can fall to. This shows the lack of empathy for people other than the president’s people.

“It is obvious that they are casting some eyes of evil possession over the waters. When you claim a river, you claim it’s banks because this is the most…