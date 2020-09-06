Why the South should not believe El-Rufai — Abaribe

…’They want to use Igbo head to break coconut’

…Says Peter Obi, Charles Soludo can be President

…‘Only Ndigbo man can weld Nigeria together in unity’

In the second part of his interview with Sunday Vanguard, Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, Minority Leader of the 9th Senate, speaks on the state of the nation and the 2023 zoning controversy.

Let’s discuss the state of the nation. The government campaigned on three issues of fixing the economy, tackling insecurity and corruption. Have they met the expectations?

I did an interview a short while ago at Radio House in Abuja, it was done before the NBC came up with their five million Naira fine and they became the National Assembly that makes laws and the judiciary that imposes penalty, and so they became a part of everything: The executive, the judiciary and the legislature.

So, when I granted that interview and they asked this same question, I said I will answer using an allegory from Fela…