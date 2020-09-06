Workers hail return of Adesina as AFDB President, decry fuel price increase in Nigeria

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Workers worldwide have said the re-election of Nigeria’s Adewunmi Adeshina as the President of African Development Bank (AFDB) was a victory for Africa, and commended the Bank’s approval of a $10 billion facility to support African countries to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

They called for economic transformation in Africa and decried fuel, energy price increase in Nigeria.

The workers also frowned at alleged corruption in South Africa on issues pertaining coronavirus.

“As African countries gradually ease the lock down occasioned by COVID: 19 pandemic, organized labour has cautioned African governments against a return to socio economic policy measures said to have undermined the continent’s capacity to respond in terms of protection of lives and livelihoods,” the said.

Addressing a virtual meeting of Africa Regional Executive council of IndustriALL Global Union anchored in Johannesburg, South Africa at the week end, Comrade…