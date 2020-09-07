Fani-Kayode condemns hike in petrol pump price, electricity tarrif



…Hails Makinde’s giant strides in Oyo

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff, calling on the federal government to be sensitive to the plight of the masses.

Fani-Kayode who spoke in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital also revealed the rationale behind his fact-finding tour of some states in Nigeria.

He said the hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and electricity tariff is not acceptable in a civilized society.

Besides, he described Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde as a man that has brought the true meaning of governance closer to the people, saying that Makinde is a rising star in the South West and Nigeria as a whole.

The former Minister said he embarked on the tour of some states in the country to assess the completed and ongoing projects as well as projects that are still in the pipeline initiated by the serving…