Mouka reaffirms commitment to consumers’ well-being, quality

By Chioma Obinna

Management of Mouka, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and beddings, has reiterated its commitment to consumers’ wellbeing by delivering quality products that enhance sleep and ultimately sound health.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mouka, Raymond Murphy, who spoke at a virtual stakeholders’ engagement/unveiling of some of the plans of its fiscal year, said the frontline company would continue to engage its stakeholders comprising consumers, employees, business partners, agencies and the media, to ensure it delivers on its promise to add comfort to life.

According to him, Mouka in its giant stride would keep on innovating and renovating its product portfolio to keep it exciting and appealing to consumers.

In addition, the company will continue to give its teeming consumers more value for money by deploying value-added promotions and producing durable products.

This, he said, would be through intensive research and development (R&D).

The Mouka…