Ngige says resident doctors have no reason to strike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government, appealed to the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, to suspend its ongoing industrial action, as the government has already addressed six out of the eight demands listed by the Association.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, stated this in his office in Abuja.

Senator Ngige asked NARD to respect the country’s laws and suspend its industrial action, reminding it that “by Labour Laws and ILO Conventions, when issues are being conciliated, all parties are enjoined not to employ arm-twisting methods to intimidate or foist a state of helplessness on the other party; in this case, your employers, the Federal Ministry of Health.”

In a statement signed by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director/Head, Press and Public Relations, the Minister said with such a high percentage of the Association’s demands already addressed, coupled with the existence of a pending case in the National Industrial Court of…