Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity has stated that in these trying times, Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19.

The presidential aide stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday while reacting to comments on the Buhari administration following an upward review of the pump price of fuel and electricity tariffs in the country.

He said, President Muhammadu Buhari is pushing development goals, not politics and history will judge him in favourable terms in spite of criticism on social media.

”There is nothing new in the fact that the country is today fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19, including low earnings, near-collapse of the oil market, floods, threats of terrorism and banditry but the challenges notwithstanding, a good government must make decisions for the people’s good.”

Shehu maintained that subsidy removal in these sectors had long been foreseen by…