Nigerian banks debut quick response code payment in Ghana

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Three Nigerian banks have commenced a quick response code payment system in Ghana.

The banks: Eco, Zenith and Fidelity; are among six banks in Ghana that initiated services to allow the public pay for goods and services through the universal Ghana Quick Response (Gh QR) code. The Ghana banks are GCB Bank, Bank of Africa, and the Agriculture Development Bank.

According to a statement by Western Telecoms and Engineering, the technology company that developed the payment system, the remaining banks are still in the process to enable them to begin the rollout.

With the QR code, the company said, customers only needed to scan the codes displayed at various shops and other outlets with their smartphones to make payment.

“Those who do not have smartphones can pay with their feature phones by dialling a code that will also be displayed at the merchant’s location. QR code is cheap and easy to set up. It is also a quick and secure way to make payment”, it…