North Central elders join call for sack of service chiefs

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Elders in the North Central states of the country have joined in the call for President Mohammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs over the state of insecurity in the country.

The group of elders in the region,under the aegis of Coalition of North Central Elders,in a statement signed by their National Chairman, Engr Usman Bida and National Secretary, Barr Moses Okudu, appealed to the president to immediately restructure the security architecture.

The elders who said they were concerned about the alert on the presence Boko Haram elements in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja, by the Nigerian Customs Service, attributed the development to what it called “intelligence failure” on the part of the security agencies.

Their position came barely 24 hours after another group in the North under the umbrella of Arewa Professional Forum,APF,did not only express concerns over…