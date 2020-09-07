P&ID saga: UK court ruling, victory for Magu ― Shittu

…Says suspended EFCC chair deserves commendation

By Dirisu Yakubu

The United Kingdom, UK’s court ruling granting Nigeria’s application for an extension of time and relief from sanctions in a $9.6 billion arbitration case with Process and Industrious Development, P&ID is a pointer to the good job done by suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, his lawyer, Wahab Shittu has said.

Vanguard recalls that the UK court in its ruling last week observed that “Nigeria has established a strong prima facie case that the Gas Supply and Process, GSPA, was procured by bribes paid to insiders as part of a larger scheme to defraud Nigeria.

“There is also a strong prima face case that P & ID main witness in the arbitration, Mr. Quinn, gave a perjured evidence to the tribunal and that contrary to that evidence, P&ID was not in the position to perform the contract.”

Reacting to the verdict, Shittu in a statement made available…