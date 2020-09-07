Watch moment Rev Mbaka predicted Erica’s disqualification

By Idowu Bankole
Fierce Catholic priest, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka in a recent video told worshippers that the BBnaija former housemate Nlewejie Erica will be evicted from the BBNaija season 5 edition.
Reacting to the prediction, social media users accused the Reverend father of making false predictions as many said they already knew she was going to be disqualified owing to her after-party vituperations on Laycon, a fellow housemate, accusing him of making false allegations against her of sexual advances towards him.
Video credit: @clabeauty1
SEE VIDEO HERE:
Vanguard News
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper