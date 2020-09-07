We are committed to credible poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said it was committed to the credible electoral process in the upcoming forthcoming Edo and Ondo Governorship elections.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, made this known at a webinar on Edo/Ondo Elections organised by the International Press Centre (IPC) and the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

The theme of the webinar was “Edo/Ondo Elections: The imperative of Safety Consciousness and Conflict Sensitivity in Media Coverage and Reportage”.

Oyekanmi said that the commission was committed to providing a level playing field for all candidates and parties.

“We are not interested in the outcome of the elections but the credibility of the process to ensure that materials get to the polling unit on good time.”

Oyekanmi appealed to journalists to be fair and objective in reporting the Edo and Ondo elections, adding that in spite of the…