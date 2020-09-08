AFAN President calls for more funding of NASC

Calls for AfDB’s support for Nigeria’s seed system

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, Monday, called for more funding of the National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, for proper regulation responsibilities towards the production of quality seeds for farmers and investors in order to boost food production, availability, and profitability.

Ibrahim said the seed system remains the engine room of all agricultural production including agribusiness in a nation, therefore its rapid development will bring about marked improvement in the potential of the country in the attainment of food security and general prosperity.

He said: “A veritable seed system sprouting from a fully developed and supported Early Generation Seed, EGS; Foundation Seed, FS; and Certified Seed, CS, production programme will unleash a realizable and markedly sustainable food system in Nigeria if properly implemented.

“The National…