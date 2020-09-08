Bayelsa, NIMASA plan N115.8trillion Agge deepsea port, scouts for investors

…To key into NIMASA maritime security architecture

By Godwin Oritse

THE Bayelsa State Government and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, yesterday, said that they have commenced preparation for the construction of N116trillion (about $3billion) deep seaport in the Agge area of the state.

Disclosing this in Lagos during a visit to NIMASA headquarters, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, said that the state was currently collaborating with relevant federal agencies to see the port project to fruition.

He disclosed that some interested investors were already in talks with the government, adding that he plans to escalate the discussions with a view to ensuring that more investors are brought on board.

The governor also said that discussions were ongoing until the Coronavirus pandemic necessitated a lockdown, adding that it hopes to resume talks with interested investors over the proposed port.

He explained that funding will not come from the…