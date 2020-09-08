Demonstrate accountability for COVID-19 palliatives, LACSOP tasks LASG

The Lagos Civil Society Participation for Development, LACSOP (formerly Lagos State Civil Society Partnership) has called on the Lagos State Government to publish a detailed breakdown of the expenditure on COVID-19 palliatives in the state.

Making the demand during a conversation on Twitter that featured the launch of an assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic Palliatives in Lagos State, participants in the conversation called for what they described as “clarity of expression and documentation” which they said is paramount.

Calling on the State government to demonstrate accountability, the groups observed that distribution of the COVID-19 palliatives in the State lacked proper coordination even as they alleged that many things went wrong at various distribution points.

In the assessment, jointly produced by LACSOP, BudgIT Foundation, and Socio-Economic Rights and Protection, SERAP, with support from Agents for Citizen-driven Transformation (ACT) programme of the British Council,…