FG urges Resident Doctors to suspend strike

The Federal Government on Tuesday, urged the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), to suspend its ongoing industrial action across the country.

Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment said this in a statement signed by Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Head, Press, and Public Relations in Abuja.

Ngige said that it was imperative for NARD to suspend the industrial action as the government had already addressed six out of the eight demands listed by the association.

He said the government will reconvene a conciliation meeting between NARD and Federal Ministries of Health, and Finance, Budget, and National Planning on Wednesday at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to avert the ongoing strike.

According to Ngige, by Labour Laws and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions, when issues are being conciliated, all parties are enjoined not to employ arm-twisting methods to intimidate or foist a state of helplessness on the other party;…