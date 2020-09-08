Free education: Kano Govt recruits 10,000 teachers

Kano State Government says it has recruited over 10,000 teachers to fast track implementation of its Free Compulsory Education programme.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje made this known at the National Consultative Workshop on the ECOWAS Post 2020 Vision on Monday in Kano.

Ganduje, represented by Musa Yahaya-Bichi, Permanent Secretary Cabinet Office, said the measure was in line with the ECOWAS Vision, aimed at achieving sustainable social and economic development in the sub-region.

He said that the recruitment was designed to improve teacher-pupil ratio, enhance school enrollment and reduce the number of Out-of-School children in the state.

The governor noted that the population of the Out-of-School children had dropped to less 400,000 as against 1.3 million before the introduction of the programme in the state.

“This is expected to further shrink in view of the popularity of the policy among the people,” he said.

Ganduje revealed that the state government had also inaugurated the…