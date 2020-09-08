LASU students win grant, SME100AFRICA enterprising award

By Elizabeth Osayande

The duo of Veracruz Gbolahan and Dawodu Joshua, students of Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, students have won the Kayode Alabi Leadership and Career Initiative, KLCI, boot camp grant and SME100AFRICA most enterprising young Nigeria award, respectively.

Gbolahan, a 400 Level Biology Education student, who doubled as the Coordinator for SDGsACT in the institution, won a N100,000 KLCI boot camp grant for providing the most innovative idea to solve educational problems in underserved communities in Nigeria.

Joshua, 400 level medical student, emerged winner of the Health & Skin Care category of SME100AFRICA as one of the most enterprising young Nigerians under the age of 25, contributing to sustainable healthcare through engagements in community outreaches and online health awareness in the country.

Gbolahan’s idea was adjudged the most innovative out of proposals submitted by 25 students from higher institutions in Nigeria in the four-weeks KLCI…