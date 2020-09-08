NAHCON commends Kano Pilgrims Board for best practices

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commended the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board for best Hajj operation practices and living up to expectations in discharging its duties.‎

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Zikrullah Hassan, gave the commendation in a statement by Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, issued on Monday in Kano.

Hassan stated this when members of the Commission paid a courtesy visit to Ganduje at the Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

He described Kano state Pilgrims Welfare Board as the best in the country and pledged to make Hajj more affordable to Muslims in the country.

The chairman reiterated commitment to work closely with the state government to improve pilgrims’ welfare, adding that: .” Kano is key to us when it comes to Hajj operation in the country,”‎

In his response, Ganduje said such collaboration was imperative in view of the strategic position of Kano as the nucleus of the Hajj…