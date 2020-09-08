OPC flays FG, says subsidy removal ill-timed

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has described the recent increase in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and electricity tariffs as an attempt to push Nigerians to the wall, saying the Federal Government is sitting on a time bomb.

Kicking against the move, the OPC in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, said the Federal Government had done the worst with such inhuman policy that is capable of destroying the trust of the government.

“No good citizen will be happy with the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products, electricity, as well as the DSTV tariffs”

” It is the worst decision ever made by a government that prides itself as the government of the people. With this increase, the FG is sitting on a time bomb, with no respect for the feelings and suffering of the people.”

“At the tail end of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government, fuel was sold for N87 per litre, but

since the inception of President Muhammadu…