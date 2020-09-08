Real estate firm appoints Ogbebor Sales Business Director

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Foreshore Waters, a real estate development company has appointed Mrs. Joy Ogbebor, as its Sales Business Director. Ogbebor replaces Ms. Evelyn Edumoh, who left the company in July 2020.

According to a statement by the company, before her new assignment, Joy effectively marshaled the sales strategy function and steered the company’s business operations in the last seven years wearing multiple caps as occasions demanded, just as she has led diverse high performing teams to achieve significant milestones a seasoned professional.

Speaking on her appointment, Chief Engagement Officer of Foreshore Waters, Mr. Akinwande Romeo, said “In the light of her antecedents of sheer diligence, stellar performances and in recognition of her record-setting achievements, the company has mandated Joy to take up strategic leadership of the Foreshore WatersSBU and help strengthen customer service delivery which remains one of our key focus areas, as she…