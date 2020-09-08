To defeat COVID-19, govts must invest in health workforce — Physicians

By Chioma Obinna

AS the COVID-19 pandemic persists in challenging global health services to the limit even further deepening existing manpower shortages, medical supply shortages among other issues in the health industry, medical experts are calling for greater investment in the health workforce and greater promotion of access to healthcare by all.

According to the experts, the call is to forestall the growing threat and barriers towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage, UCH, as proposed under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation, WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, observed that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that there are so many cracks and gaps in the foundation of the health workforce in terms of the shortages.

“To provide universal healthcare, we must be strategic in inclusion and innovative right now. We must shore up the foundation we have now, equip, and educate the health…