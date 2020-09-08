Travellers groan over arbitrary Covid-19 test fees

FG denies knowledge of alleged N42,000 test fee, but says can’t control private hospital charges

Asks citizens not to pay for test in public hospitals

By Joseph Erunke

THE Federal Government has denied knowledge of alleged N42,000 being charged for COVID-19 test by its approved hospitals even as it says it cannot control how much private hospitals should charge for the compulsory tests for travellers outside Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which said this while responding to Vanguard’s enquiry following complaints of arbitrary test charges by government hospitals, insisted that the COVID-19 test is free.

This position was given by the spokesperson for the NCDC, Emeka Oguanuo, who explained that no government hospitals charge any fee to conduct the COVID-19 test.

Oguanuo said: “This testing for travellers specifically is done in private laboratories and private laboratories charge. We don’t know how much they charge for that.

“But if you go to…