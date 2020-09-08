Why marketers are yet to resume fuel import — FG

…PPPRA says forex, uncertainty remain major impediments

By Michael Eboh

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, Tuesday, blamed foreign exchange challenges and prevailing uncertainty for the inability of oil marketers to resume fuel import.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Executive Secretary of the PPPRA, Mr. Saidu Abdulkadir, explained that the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, had been the one announcing the price of petrol over the last few months, because it was within its rights to do so, as one of the oil marketers and major supplier of the commodity.

Abdulkadir, who was represented by the General Manager, Administration and Human Resources of the PPPRA, Mr. Victor Shidok, stated that because of the difficulties in accessing foreign exchange by oil marketers, the PPMC is currently the sole importer of the commodity into the country, and announces the prices at which it sells the commodity to oil marketers.

“You know the…