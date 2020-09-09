5 to die by hanging for kidnap, murder of Shell staff in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

Five persons were, yesterday, sentenced to death by hanging by a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on conviction of kidnapping and murder of a Shell staff, Anthony Okoro.

The five out of seven persons in suit number PHC/324/2017, Oluchi Charles (1st defendant), Miracle Anumuna (2nd defendant), Ifeanyi Simon (3rd defendant), Koko Basset (4th defendant) and Uchenna Stanley Amaechi (7th defendant), were convicted of the 10 charges preferred against them by the Inspector General of Police bordering on conspiracy, stealing, armed robbery, kidnapping and murder.

Chukwudi Etete (5th defendant) and Anthony Ugwu (6th defendant), the remaining two persons mentioned in the suit, were discharged and acquitted by the court.

The suspects had on May 29, 2016 attacked the home of one Anthony Okoro, a staff of Shell Petroleum Development Company, in Woji area of Port Harcourt. The suspects reportedly shot the victim and carried his body away with his Range…