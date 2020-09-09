Breaking: Replace striking Doctors with Corps members – FG

By Nwafor Sunday

Federal Government Wednesday asked the Management officials of federal tertiary hospitals across the country to replace striking doctors with Corps Members.

This is to help fight coronavirus that has bedeviled human kind.

Disclosing this in a statement, Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, said its high time well-meaning medical professionals should close ranks and confront the common enemy, which is the COVID-19 pandemic threatening mankind.

Recall that the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday over the non-payment of their COVID-19 hazard allowance and other demands.

Quashing their submission, the minister of state for health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said the Federal Government is committed to the welfare of health workers in the country.

Speaking when he appeared on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television, Mamor, said: “We have been able to disburse close to N20 billion and I repeat close to…