Cows test positive for Bovine Tuberculosis in Abia

By Eric Ugbor – Aba

Abia State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof Ikechi Mgboji has warned residents of Abia to desist from eating cow lungs in order not to contract Bovine Tuberculosis which has been found in Abia.

Mgboji who disclosed this in Aba and said the warning is important following the discovery of some cows infected with bovine tuberculosis, a cow disease which causes a general state of illness manifesting later with coughing and resulting in the eventual death of the affected mammal.

Vanguard reports that Bovine Tuberculosis is a chronic animal disease caused by a bacteria called Mycobacterium bovis (M.bovis) related to the bacteria causing avian and human tuberculosis and can affect all mammals.

Mgboji said, “Part of our work in this ministry is that any cow offered for public consumption is usually examined by veterinary doctors”

“About two weeks ago, two of such cows, when killed, were found to have Bovine Tuberculosis (M.bovine)…