FG approves additional N8bn for hazard, inducement allowances

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Federal Government has approved additional N8 billion to be released immediately for the payment of special/hazard allowances to resident doctors.

The Federal Government also set two weeks timeline for the payment of the N4 billion Medical Residency Training for 2020 to striking resident doctors.

Also, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been given the task to effect the quick payment of the money to the doctors.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had appropriated N20 billion in the 2020 COVID-19 budget for the hazard allowances and about N19 billion had been so far spent.

This is as the striking resident doctors and the Federal Government last night reached an agreement on the ongoing nationwide strike to be called off.

The President of NARD, Aliyu Sokomba, stated that the association will meet with its National Executive Council within the next 24 hours to decide…