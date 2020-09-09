Hate Speech: Rights group drags FG to ECOWAS court

By Onozure Dania

The Expression Now Human Rights Initiative has filed a suit against the Nigerian Government before the ECOWAS Court over the provisions and enforcement of hate speech in the Nigerian Broadcasting Code 6th Edition and its amendments.

The suit marked ECW/CCJ/APP/, was filed through the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO)s’ counsel, Solomon Okedara.

Okedarain the suit, argued that “while the focus of many Nigerians is on the N5million, fine which the NBC Code (6th Edition) imposes in its Amendments, the Code even imposes other far-reaching penalties.

“For example, Article 15.2.1 of the Code provides for sanctions such as ‘Immediate order of suspension of broadcast services, Suspension of license and immediate shutdown/seal up of transmitter; and Revocation of license, seizure and forfeiture of transmitting equipment’

The counsel contended that while the N5million fine is “disproportionate and unjustifiable, penalties like ‘suspension of broadcast…