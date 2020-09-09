ONDO 2020: Ijaws in Ondo disown Ajayi, apologise to Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

THE Ijaws of Ese Odo council area of Ondo State have disowned their son, the deputy governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi for betraying the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that Ajayi dumped the governor party and defected to the Zenith Labour Party to contest the October governorship election with Akeredolu.

While expressing disappointment in what they called the treacherous act of Ajayi, the ljaws warned the new running mate Lucky Ayedatiwa from llaje not to toe the path of the embattled Deputy Governor.

The Agadagba of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom, Pere Zaccheaus Egbunu while receiving governor Akeredolu at his palace in Agadagba of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom said ” the deputy Governor’s act of betrayal was alien to the culture of the Ijaws who are known for their courage and steadfastness.

Akeredolu and his running mate, Hon….