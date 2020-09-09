South Africa’s ruling party blasts Trump over alleged Mandela ‘insults’

South Africa’s ruling party on Tuesday condemned “disparaging remarks” attributed to US President Donald Trump about the country’s late first black president Nelson Mandela.

In a memoir to be released this week, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen accused the president of making racist comments about black leaders — including his predecessor Barack Obama and South African anti-apartheid icon Mandela.

The alleged racism was reported by The Washington Post over the weekend after it obtained a copy of the book ahead of publication.

According to the Post, Cohen quotes Trump saying he did not consider Mandela a “real leader” and praising white-minority rule in apartheid South Africa.

The country’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party on Tuesday expressed outrage over Trump’s alleged “disparaging remarks”.

“All freedom-loving people of the world are appalled by these insults… from a person who, himself, is not a model of competent leadership,”…