21st Century Technologies teams with Centili on digital transformation

By Prince Osuagwu

Tech firm, 21st Century Technologies, has teamed with global digital monetization company Centili, to achieve a sustainable digital transformation of goods and services in Africa.

CEO of 21st Century Technologies, Wale Ajisebutu, said the partnership was fuelled by a passion for technology and guided by the firm belief that Africa can be better connected to the digital world.

According to him, ”Our partnership with Centili will bring digital transformation to Africa which many economic sectors deserve. More importantly, it helps create a sense of focus and determination to succeed.

“Our combined experiences and knowledge of technology is legendary. I have always believed that one of the key elements of success is partnering with esteemed organisations such as Centili, principally to leverage on core competencies and build the most advanced digital services in Africa.

“Remember that 21st Century Technologies is a regional powerhouse with huge…