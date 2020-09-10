Enugu economic ratings and welfare of ordinary masses

By Mark J. Ngene

THE truth remains that Enugu Stateunder the watch of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has witnessed peace and good governance in spite of the economic and public health challenges facing the country.

The people of the state, most especially the leaders of the political, religious and traditional institutions, such as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, have attested to this fact and have continued to express their delight at the unprecedented performance of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration

in navigating the state through the nation’s economic meltdown to make the top as one of the six economically viable states in Nigeria that can survive without federal allocations, according to the 2019 Annual States Viability Index, that was recently released on July 26, 2020, by Economic Confidential.

Prior to the above rating, Enugu State has been rated as the second most advanced state in Nigeria on the Ease of Doing Business and third on the…