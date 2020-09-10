Herdsmen return to Nimbo four years after massacre

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Apprehension and confusion have engulfed Ukpabi Nimbo Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State over the return of herdsmen to the community, four years after over 40 people were killed in an invasion of the community.

Dr. Akachukwu Clement, one of the Spokespersons of the community in an interview with Vanguard said the pathetic story of Nimbo in 2016 is still lingering as the herdsmen have returned to the community in their numbers,uprooting cassava plants, destroying farmlands and cash crops without interruption from any quarter of the community and security agencies, adding that the community is still licking the wounds of the 2016 massacre.

“Nimbo as a community is in peace under one umbrella but the influence of Fulani herdsmen is still around the community. We are still suffering the same ordeal. This time around, they uprooted cassava from farms to feed their cattle.

“We are being careful and trying to…