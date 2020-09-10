Telecom sector injected N2.2 trillion into economy in Q2 2020, says Danbatta

•Sets priorities for second term

•To connect over 15 million unconnected Nigerians

•Targets 70% broadband penetration by 2025

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The first five years of Prof Umar Danbatta as the chief umpire of the Telecom sector, has come under scrutiny. However, if his account for those years is anything to go by, it appears his stewardship benefitted the sector in an unprecedented way.

Danbatta was appointed the Executive Vice Chairman, EVC in August 2015 on a five year tenure that expired at the same time in 2020.

Although his appointment was recently renewed for another five years, a group of top media professionals took the EVC to task, asking the key milestones of his first five years and why he believes the second will be good for Nigeria.

Fielding the questions, Danbatta presented figures which pointed to consistent double digits growth and improvement in the sector, since he assumed office.

Danbatta stoutly claimed that diligent implementation of…