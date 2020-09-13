Lampard, Cech opt for personal touch in convincing Chelsea targets

Frank Lampard has revealed he and Petr Cech use the personal touch when they bid to lure transfer targets to Chelsea.

A successful transfer window for the Blues has seen them splash out over £200million on high-profile recruits Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz.

Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr have added experience and youth respectively to Lampard’s defensive options ahead of the new Premier League season, which starts for Chelsea with an away match against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday. Lampard has discussed how he gets involved in transfer negotiations with players, also highlighting the involvement of his former team-mate and current technical advisor Petr Cech.

“You understand when it is the competition with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City that you need to state your best case to the player,” the Chelsea boss told reporters.

“I think having been that player at one point, the idea as a manager is to try…