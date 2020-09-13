Let’s sustain immunization, Bill Gates tells Nigeria

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Co-chair Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates says despite the fact that the World Health Organization has certified Nigeria as Polio – free, the country must not relent in Immunization exercise on its children.

Gates made the remark during the Virtual Kano State Health System Strengthening Program meeting, in which the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Gnduje, the Chair, Dangote Foundation, Alh. Aliko Dangote, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and other key public health officials participated.

A statement by Governor Ganduje’s Director-General, Media and Public Relations, Ameen K. Yassar quoted Gates saying, “Our Polio work is not done, We still have the vaccine for Wild Polio and we need to maintain immunization in case Polio escapes from the two countries in Asia where it still exists,” he said.

According to the statement, “Mr. Gates advised that Kano needed to reinforce its Routine Immunization efforts,…