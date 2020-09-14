Jonathan created ongoing fuel scarcity —Lai Mohammed

Says Nigerians paying for Jonathan’s sins

By Joseph Erunke

As Nigerians continue to experience untold hardship due to current fuel scarcity in the country, the Federal Government has blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration for the development.

The government said Jonathan had the blame because his government never made adequate provision for fuel subsidy in the 2015 budget.

This was even as it explained that it inherited the vandalisation of the pipelines from the immediate past administration, thus making it impossible to even transport the fuel to the respective distribution points in the country.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, Monday, after the rescheduled emergency Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, alongside Minister of Budget and Planning, Udoma Udo – Udoma, insisted that the fuel scarcity being experienced now was as a result of…