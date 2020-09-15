Delta community residents cry out over water pollution

By Paul Olayemi

A spillage suspected to be as a result of a broken pipeline allegedly belonging to an oil coy, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, have sparked environmental problems for residents of Maka street opposite Mechanic village, along Shell road in Sapele, Delta State.

A property owner in the vicinity, Squadron Leader Roland Mujakperuo, narrated to Vanguard how his property manager woke him up, weeks ago, after his tenants found out the water from their wells was now oily and black.

“He told me that there was presence of hydrocarbons in the Shallow wells in the compound and when I got here, I found out, that not only my property but other properties in the area were affected too”.

“The water stinks, and for close to a month now we have not been able to drink from it, the oil has found its way deep into our wells” another resident, Mrs Johnson Anebi told Vanguard.

“when they (Seplat) came here, they gave us all kind of rules after inspecting the wells, we…