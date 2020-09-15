For and against the quest for a president of Igbo extraction (1)

By Douglas Anele

The demand that Nigerians should elect (or select) a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 is gathering momentum as a cross-section of politicians, academics, business tycoons, members of the clergy, and other interested parties from Igboland and elsewhere led by Ohaneze Ndigbo drums up support for the Igbo presidency project.

Expectedly, there are discordant voices that hold a contrary view. For example, a sizeable number of people from the defunct eastern region favour the principled stance of Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) that resuscitation of the sovereign state of Biafra is the best way to resolve the National Question that lies at the heart of the trouble with Nigeria, and that the quest for Igbo presidency is a red-herring which would surreptitiously perpetuate Fulani caliphate subjugation of Ndigbo and their immediate southern neighbours.

Alhaji Isa Funtua, made condescending remarks on the moral necessity of having an Igbo…