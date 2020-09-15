Yesterday’s clash with ASUU, SSANU at LASU is cheap blackmail, says Lagos govt

By Adesina Wahab

It was an unpleasant resumption by staff and students at the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, as all staff unions in the school protested, yesterday, locking out the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, and others, following alleged refusal by the Lagos State Government to pay the workers the monthly new minimum wage of N30,000.

The unions involved in the action are; the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.

Incidentally, the Chairperson of the state council of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Agnes Sessi, is also a member of SSANU in the university.

Speaking on the development, the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, CIPPR, LASU, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, said the state government was talking with the unions.

“We are…