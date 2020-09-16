El-Rufai signs new law with stiff penalty for rapists

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Wednesday signed the State Penal Code (Amendment) Law 2020, which provides stiff penalty for rapists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the law provides surgical castration and removal of Fallopian tubes for male and female convicts respectively upon conviction of raping a child.

The principal law, the Penal Code Law No. 5 of Kaduna State 2017, was amended by substituting Section 258, to now provide that, “whoever commits rape of a child below the age of fourteen (14) years shall on conviction, be punished with Surgical Castration and death.