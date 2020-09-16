Full Text: Address of Lt General Akinrinade on visit of Buratai to Osun State

ADDRESS OF LT. GENERAL ALANI AKINRINADE ON THE VISIT OF GENERAL TY BURATAI COAS TO OSUN STATE TO COMMISSION PROJECTS AT KUTA AND ASAMU ON MONDAY 14TH SEPTEMBER, 2020

Please allow me to join my Governor and the good people of Osun State to welcome you to our State, the State of ‘Omoluabi’.

I am particularly grateful to you for taking on the difficult task of building abridge at a very important part of our State and over the mother river of our State.

You have graciously complimented the efforts of our Government who has given public health care pride of place in our development by giving us a clinic.

Perhaps it will be apt to let you know that the last time the Army, as represented by the Army Engineers, struck in our State was the time Governor Bisi Akande decided to face the tricky project of urban renewal at Osogbo.

The Army Engineers became handy in the demolition and building work.

That has become part of the culture now amongst the modernizing elite…