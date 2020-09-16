Industrial Court orders resident doctors to resume work immediately

The National Industrial Court, Abuja on Wednesday ordered the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), to cease its industrial action immediately.

Delivering a ruling in an order of interim injunction, the vacation judge, Justice Ibrahim Galadima, also ordered that NARD to resume duties forthwith pending determination of the pending Motion on Notice .

Galadima made the order sequel to an ex parte application filed by Frank Tietie, counsel to the applicant, Citizens Advocacy for Social&Economic Rights and Association of Women in Trade&Agriculture.

In the application, the applicant had prayed for an interim order of the court directing the NARD, being a provider of the essential services of health necessary to the fundamental right to life, to immediately cease its strike action and resume duties forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The court after granting the prayer also fixed Oct. 8, for the hearing of the substantive suit.

Joined…