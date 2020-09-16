Nigerians react to Otedola’s Ferrari shopping for daughters

Femi Otedola, Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, an importer of fuel products has gifted his three daughters, Tolani Otedola, Temi Otedola, and Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy) with new Ferrari vehicles.

This has received some comments from social media users. Some are of the view that in the middle of this pandemic, what must be done it help the poor with the money and not purchasing ‘needless’ expensive gifts.

Otedola is also the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, and the owner of a number of other businesses across shipping, real estate and finance.

The photos of the new Ferrari vehicles were shared by Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy on her Twitter handle

She wrote, “Papa took us shopping and bought one of each!”

The…