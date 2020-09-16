Secondus decries constant invitation of Mailafia by DSS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the continued invitation of the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, by the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), is as dehumanising as it is embarrassing to his person.

PDP’s National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, said this in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Ike Abonyi, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Secondus said that the continuous invitation was disrespectful of Mailafia’s status and unmindful of his contributions to the development of the country.

He said that he found the continued invitation as harassment of Mailafia who served Nigeria at such a high level and urged the DSS to accommodate dissenting views on issues.

He said that the good ingredients of democracy was that citizens must be allowed to have their say on any issue.

Secondus noted that such invitation would discourage the people from airing their views on national issues.

He however, said no amount of pressure would…