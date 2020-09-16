Vanguard journalist, 50 others arrested in Lagos protest

Policemen arrested no fewer than 50 people, including a Vanguard photo-journalist, Kehinde Shonola, yesterday, during the protest against the increase in the price of fuel and electricity tariff.

They were arrested at Ishaga Road, Surulere, during a peaceful protest organised by the Joint Action Front, JAF.

Vanguard gathered that as the police intercepted the protest, which started from Labour House, Tejuosho, Yaba, Lagos, they demanded to see the leader of the protesters.

The Secretary of JAF, Abiodun Aremu, who led the Lagos protest, presented himself and was asked by the policemen to follow them to Area C Police Headquarters.

The protesters insisted that they all should be arrested.

The policemen came in three vans that couldn’t accommodate those who offered themselves for arrest— about 50 in number.

On getting to Area C, an eyewitness told Vanguard that because of the commotion generated by their presence at the police…