Counting The socio-economic costs of inadequate protein in Nigerian diets



By Adetunji Lawrence Kehinde

Food is the most basic item on the human hierarchy of needs and his survival depends on this. His ability to meet this need ties so strongly with his ability to realize his full potentials and live a life of dignity.

This is aptly demonstrated in the Sustainable Development Goal 2, known as the ‘’zero hunger’’ goal and has strong interconnection and reinforcing effects on the sixteen other goals. This goal states as follows: “to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture”. The interest of this paper to examine how the socio-economic dimension of protein deficiency in Nigerian diets relates strongly to this goal.

Protein is a macronutrient and represents one of the major food classes, which make up a balanced diet. It is made up of smaller units called amino acids, which are attached together in a long chain. It is important for growth and maintenance of the human body (Herman, 2019). It…